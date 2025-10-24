Cyber threats put South African home buyers at risk

Jackie Smith, the head of Buyers Trust, says they've seen a shift in real estate agencies moving away from managing their own trust accounts to manage deposits or housing funds " because of cyber attack."









Interpol's 2025 Africa Cyberthreat Assessment Report has ranked South Africa the second-most targeted country on the continent - for cyber crime, behind Egypt.





Phishing and data theft dominated security concerns - with over 12 000 ransomware detections last year.





The report's warned that South Africa's economy and growing digital footprint make it an easy target for organised cyber crime groups.





Smith says it's already started affecting the property market.





" I've just recently concluded a road show in KZN and I asked the state agent, are there any of them in the room or are there any of them that know of the clients that have been prior victims to cyber crime through what we think is the biggest part of cyber crime, which is impersonations, and in all instances that their hands were these."









She's given advice on how home buyers can protect themselves.





"Before you pay anything, you phone the people, you double check, triple check that the account or the banking details belongs to the reputable company that you are dealing with. When you suddenly told or being put under pressure that the money must be paid today and you know that it wasn't due for another few days or for a week, that has to be an alarm bell.”





