Cross-border operation leads to multiple livestock theft arrests

Operation Mhlonhlo was conducted with officials in KZN and Lesotho following growing crime trends at various KZN towns near the border.





Provincial SAPS spokesperson Paul Magwaza says four suspects were recently nabbed in connection with the theft, with 31 livestock recovered.





READ: KZN prosecutions head thought task team disbandment was ‘fake news’





"The operation, which ran for five days in the districts of Uthukela, Umgungundlovu and Harry Gwala, also led to the arrest of 105 suspects for various offences, inclusive of 58 undocumented foreign nationals.





During the operation, law enforcement officers from both countries conducted compliance raids at tuckshops, liquor outlets, supermarkets and shisanyamas.





"This is where suspected stolen meat are expected to be sold. The arrested suspects during Operation Mhlonhlo have appeared in various courts in the three districts," said Magwaza.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)