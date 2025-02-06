Crisps, biscuit packets cause of Durban harbour pollution

The port is located in an estuarine bay and connects to three river catchments.

Kendyl Wright, a natural scientist from Wildtrust, launched a report on transforming the future of Durban Bay.

They worked on it with the Water Research Commission, and an ecological impact assessment was included in the document.

Over 5,600 kilograms of litter was collected from September to February - with October recording the highest weight.

"Ninety per cent of that was plastic, and most of that plastic was single-use plastic. There was a lot of pollution, we cleaned, and there was rain, and the next week there was more plastic and it happened over and over again."





Wright says the assessment found nine polluting companies, with two chip producers being top of the list.





She says ports are pollution hotspots due to urban runoff and stormwater systems, shipping waste, cargo spill and industrial discharge.

Wright says the key recommendation is collaboration.

"It is a very easy conversation to have, that informal settlements are the source of waste, but there are many structural mechanisms in place that entrench the people's inability to pull themselves out of this place. So really the key was collaboration, the collaborative governance and reframing citizens and state's role in managing plastic pollution, so again breaking down that silo."





