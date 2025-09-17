Criminal justice system ‘doomed’ if Mkhwanazi claims true, commission told

"The allegations made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi on 6th July, 2025, concern a grave subject matter, the subject of the alleged infiltration of, or exertion of undue influence on, the criminal justice system.





"If the allegations are proved to be true, that spells doom for South Africa's criminal justice system."





He will testify on the claims he made in a July press conference that - among other things - there was an attempt to disband the political killings task team after its members uncovered a powerful criminal syndicate that had infiltrated the county's criminal justice system.





" Ours from today onwards is to investigate whether our criminal justice system is what it should be, or whether it has been infiltrated by criminal syndicates. Words from us must end here, and we must start with the investigative process,” said Madlanga.





Chief evidence leader, Advocate Terry Motau, said the commission is approaching Mkhwanazi’s allegations with an open mind.





He adds that anyone implicated in the KZN commissioner’s July 6 briefing will have a chance to respond and defend themselves.





Motau emphasised that the hearings could have far-reaching consequences.





The commission’s findings may lead to recommendations for institutional reforms, which will be submitted to President Cyril Ramaphosa.





" The principle of impartiality signifies that the commission does not move from the premise that the allegations by General Mkhwanazi are indeed correct. It also does not move from the premise that they are not. It purely approaches the allegations with an open mind,” Motau said.