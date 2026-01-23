Crime-fighting in KZN boosted by return of veteran detectives
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
The South African Police Service is beefing up its crime-fighting muscle in KwaZulu-Natal, re-enlisting dozens of experienced former detectives.
Fifty-nine officers were officially welcomed back on Friday morning by KZN Acting Deputy Provincial Commissioner for Crime Detection, Anthony Gopaul.
KZN Police say the detectives had previously left the service in good standing through voluntary resignations, early retirement and for other reasons.
While some of them returned to active duty as early as November last year, today's event marked their formal reintegration into the service.
Gopaul says the return of these experienced investigators will help ensure justice for victims of crime through thorough investigations.
He's told them that they know what’s expected of them, that accountability is non-negotiable, professionalism is mandatory, and no case must go cold under their watch.
