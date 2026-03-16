Crime expert warns border corruption may run far deeper

A crime expert says the dismissal of dozens of officials from the Border Management Authority (BMA) may reveal only a fraction of corruption at South Africa’s borders.

Specialist investigator Mike Bolhuis was commenting after the BMA fired more than 50 officials implicated in corruption at ports of entry.



The authority says a further 38 immigration officials, currently under investigation, could also face dismissal.

Bolhuis warns the problem may run far deeper and could pose serious security risks if border officials are compromised.





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Lifestyle audits

He says swift arrests and lifestyle audits are essential to curb corruption.

“Wherever there's a crime committed, the people in that area will have an idea. Now, I'm not saying that all crimes that are committed in all these infrastructures of our country is that obvious that the workers and everybody else around them see it, but they have their suspicions, and they actually leave it," says Bolhuis.

“Because they pick it up in the lifestyles that these criminals are living. The cars they drive, the lavish lifestyles. If you just open your eyes and ears, you will be able to identify who the criminals are.”

Need for more personnel

Masiapato says more personnel are needed to strengthen the BMA.

“As the Border Management Authority, we are sitting at 25% capacity, and therefore we need more people to come through into the organisation. You will know that we're supposed to be 11,200, but we are only 2,600, so we need more than 8,000 people to come through into the organisation according to our structure.

“The only challenge, obviously, is the financial allocation,” says Masiapato.

Last month, Masiapato mentioned that severe staff shortages are hampering efforts to maintain tight security at the country's ports of entry.

He was responding to the State of the Nation Address, welcoming the president's commitment to prioritise funding for border security, technology and personnel.

Masiapato says they can't sustain high-visibility operations year-round, which is why deployments are intensified during peak travel periods, particularly during the festive season.

"We now have the drones that are owned by the Border Management Authority, and we have trained our own border guards as drone pilots. They are operating those drones, and they're able to follow through on this issue of illegal migration. So that is an amplified work that we do on a daily basis."