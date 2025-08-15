Creecy warns of looming aviation skills shortage

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy was speaking at the Next Generation of Aviation Professionals Global Summit at the ICC in Durban.





" We've been doing a lot of work in recent times, reestablishing the project pipeline in air traffic navigation offices. This is one of the important areas that is very competitive currently. So I think that investing in these skills - making sure that we mobilise the finances to overcome the barriers."





The Civil Aviation Organisation forecasts a global need for more than two million qualified aviation personnel by 2030.





The Department of Transport says Africa can unlock massive job creation and growth through the African Continental Free Trade Area and the Single African Air Transport Market.





It’s targeting 42 million passengers and 1.2 million tons of air-freight through the Airports Company SA network by 2029 by expanding capacity, upgrading facilities, building new cargo terminals, and improving connectivity across South Africa and the region.





Creecy says developing aviation professionals is crucial -- not only for South Africa’s sector, but for the continent as a whole.





" South Africa's aviation professionals are highly regarded internationally. That is obviously a good thing for our country. It's a good thing for those professionals because they're offered wonderful international opportunities, but of course it means that it's encumbered on us to make sure that we are continually renewing the skills pipeline."





