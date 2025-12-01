 Creecy urges responsible behaviour on SA roads
Creecy urges responsible behaviour on SA roads

Updated | By Kubobonke Luthuli

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy says every road user can help reduce fatalities on the country’s roads

She was speaking at the launch of the Arrive Alive festive season campaign near Kroonstad in the Free State on Sunday.


Creecy said the campaign includes awareness drives, more law-enforcement patrols, roadblocks, and stricter checks on speed and drunk driving.


She urged road users to act responsibly to keep everyone safe.  


"Drivers, pedestrians and passengers make important choices on the roads. Every day. When we make the right choices, we arrive alive. 


“Our festive  season campaign is aimed at ensuring that each and every one of us will make the correct choices on the roads so that we can go home for our family reunions.


“We can enjoy well deserved breaks. We can participate in celebrations, and we can all return safely home."


