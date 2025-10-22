Creecy unveils completed section of N3 near Camperdown
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
Transport Minister Barbara Creecy says the newly completed
section of the N3 near Camperdown will make travel safer and more efficient.
The Ashburton Interchange is one of the phases of the multi-billion-rand road upgrade between Durban and Pietermaritzburg.
Creecy said the project was designed to handle heavy traffic volumes, including thousands of trucks that use the route daily.
"And what you will see is that there are four lanes in each direction, and in addition to that, there's a fifth lane where we face a situation where trucks will have to climb a hill. I'm told that this new road, first of all, just this stretches cuts the journey between Maritzburg and the City of eThekwini by between five and eight minutes."
The minister said surrounding towns are also benefitting through the upgrading of local roads, new lighting, and better infrastructure and a boost to the local economy.
" Because this particular area is outside of the Rust Belt, it means that cars that are arriving in containers that can't be unpacked in the City of eThekwini because of the moisture can actually be brought up here and unpacked, and then of course distributed and dispensed to other parts of the country.
"So, we are very excited that we created an economy while we were constructing."
