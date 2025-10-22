Creecy unveils completed section of N3 near Camperdown

The Ashburton Interchange is one of the phases of the multi-billion-rand road upgrade between Durban and Pietermaritzburg.

Creecy said the project was designed to handle heavy traffic volumes, including thousands of trucks that use the route daily.

"And what you will see is that there are four lanes in each direction, and in addition to that, there's a fifth lane where we face a situation where trucks will have to climb a hill. I'm told that this new road, first of all, just this stretches cuts the journey between Maritzburg and the City of eThekwini by between five and eight minutes."