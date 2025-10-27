Creecy: Plans for high-speed rail link between Johannesburg and Durban

She was speaking yesterday as rail agency the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa launched Requests for Information to attract private sector ideas and investment for expanding the rail network.



Creecy said the plan includes faster, safer, and more frequent regional trains reaching speeds of up to 200 kilometres per hour.



She said government's exploring a 300 kilometre-per-hour high-speed line between Johannesburg and Durban.



"These lines will shorten travel times, reduce travel costs, take the pressure off our roads and stimulate new development in towns along the routes.

These regional projects are not possible without private sector partners," said Creecy.

Creecy said they're hoping to reach their four-year target of 600 million rail passenger trips by the 2030 financial year.



"We are eager to partner with the private sector to realize this target, setting us on course to build a 21st century transport system that transcends mobility challenges to strengthen industrial competitiveness deepen regional integration and drive inclusive economic growth."

