Creecy says rail key for Africa’s economic growth

Speaking at the South African Rail Association (SARA) International Rail Conference and Exhibition in Sandton on Tuesday, she told delegates that there were already important investments in upgrades and expansions to networks.





“High-speed rail projects, urban commuter expansions, and freight corridor modernisation have the potential to redefine how goods and people move, lowering costs, increasing competitiveness, and connecting landlocked countries to global markets,” Creecy said.





Last Friday, the Minister announced that 11 out of 25 private train operating companies that applied to run routes on Transnet's national rail network have met the requirements.





“This is a significant step in our rail reform journey and makes open access to freight rail a reality in our country. It will contribute to a more efficient, reliable, and sustainable rail system that can promote inclusive growth and ensure job retention and job creation.”





The Transnet Rail Infrastructure Manager (TRIM), the entity’s operating division, estimates the private operators will carry an extra 20 million tonnes of freight a year.





"By the end of the 2026/27 financial year, this will supplement Transnet Freight Rail’s forecasted volumes and contribute to government's target of increasing freight moved by rail to 250 million tonnes by 2029, Creecy added."





