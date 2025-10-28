Creecy launches PRASA solar project for cleaner transport

She launched the initiative in Durban on Tuesday.

Creecy says the solar rollout will help PRASA cut its dependence on the national grid, improve reliability during power outages, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

"It is important both in terms of reducing our carbon footprint, but it's also important because it gives us energy security under conditions of power disruptions, and it also saves an enormous amount of money.

"The group CEO was explaining to me this morning that within six years from the savings that we will make in electricity, we will have paid off the investment."

The minister and passenger rail agency also marked a milestone with the 300th locally built train set.