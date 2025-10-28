 Creecy launches PRASA solar project for cleaner transport
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga and Bulletin

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy says PRASA’s new solar energy project at the Durban Station marks a major shift toward cleaner, more sustainable transport in South Africa.

Simphiwe Gumede

She launched the initiative in Durban on Tuesday. 

Creecy says the solar rollout will help PRASA cut its dependence on the national grid, improve reliability during power outages, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

"It is important both in terms of reducing our carbon footprint, but it's also important because it gives us energy security under conditions of power disruptions, and it also saves an enormous amount of money.

"The group CEO was explaining to me this morning that within six years from the savings that we will make in electricity, we will have paid off the investment."

The minister and passenger rail agency also marked a milestone with the 300th locally built train set.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s renewable energy pipeline is expanding rapidly, with more than 220 gigawatts of solar, wind, battery, and hybrid projects under development.


This is according to findings from the latest South African Renewable Energy Grid Survey conducted by the National Transmission Company of South Africa (NTCSA).


ALSO READ: Durban port gets new container cranes


Solar photovoltaics is the leading technology currently under development, comprising 121 gigawatts, followed by wind.


The NTCSA says the survey has become an important tool for identifying where and how the grid needs to grow to accommodate new renewable energy projects.


