CPR efforts fail to save man on Durban beach
Updated | By Simphiwe Gumede
A man has died after collapsing on the Durban beach front.
It's understood the man, believed to be in his forties, had just been discharged from Addington Hospital this morning.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says they found multiple officials including eThekwini Lifeguards and Metro Police Search and Rescue performing CPR on the man.
“Paramedics took over the resuscitation efforts, and all attempts were exhausted before the man was declared deceased on the scene. At this stage, the events leading up to the incidence is unknown. However, SAPS were in attendance will be investigating further.”
