CPI drops slightly in August

It eased to 3,3% in August from July's 3,5%.

Patrick Kelly, the Chief Director for Stats SA, says softer food and fuel inflation helped take some of the heat off inflation.

He says some food staples like potatoes and eggs are cheaper than a year ago.

"Some staples are cheaper than a year ago, including hot cereals (-7,8%) and white rice (-7,2%). Bread and pasta products recorded zero or low price increases.

"Examples include white bread (0,0%), brown bread (+0,4%), macaroni (+0,5%) and spaghetti (+0,6%). Some items are notably more expensive, such as samp (+14,8%) and maize meal (+8,2%). Beef products continue to register high annual rates.

"The price index for milk, other dairy products and eggs declined by 1,1%, the lowest annual print since March 2011 when the rate was -1,4%. Prices for fresh full-cream milk decreased by 2,9% between August 2024 and August 2025."

Kelly says fuel inflation remains in negative territory.

"The annual rate for fuel was -5,7%, down from -5,5% recorded in July. Petrol prices (inland 95-octane) decreased by 28c per litre, resulting in a 1,3% monthly decline. Diesel prices increased by 2,5% between July and August."

