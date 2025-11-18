CPF warns of stock theft hotspot after four burnt in Inanda

The group believes investigators should probe the victims' link to a gang suspected of being behind a string of livestock crimes.Their remains were found inside two burning cars in Umatata at the weekend.Police are looking at whether the killings are linked to stolen cattle.CPF chair Mbongeni Phewa says it's alleged the victims had taken cows.





ALSO READ: Four burnt bodies found in Inanda



He says members of the forum monitoring stock theft visited the area on Saturday.



"We just found three slaughter cows here by the old residents. These people, are coming in numbers and others come with trucks and take all the cows while grazing even from the kraals,” said Phewa.



He says they are working with community leaders and cattle owners to find a way to address the issue.





"We sometimes find these animals but its difficult to identify if its yours because there is no evidence, that's why we are pushing for farmers to brand their livestock."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)