Cow campaign aids fallen officers’ children

It started as a lighthearted campaign to buy two cows for Commissioner Mkhwanazi, a way for social media users to thank him for his service.





But when more than 40 thousand rand was raised, Mkhwanazi declined the gift.





He pointed to police regulations that forbid officers from receiving rewards for doing their jobs.





Instead, he asked that the money be donated to the SAPS Education Trust.





It's a fund which pays for the schooling of children whose mothers and fathers never made it back from the line of duty.





National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola says this show of generosity from ordinary people will help those children stay in class and build a better future.





Meanwhile, Police National Commemoration Day is set to get underway in an hour's time at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.





It's to remember 27 police officers who died between April last year and March this year.



