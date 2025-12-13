Court rules in favour of publishing of matric results

The ruling, delivered on Friday by a full bench of the High Court in Pretoria, found that the Information Regulator’s argument that pupils might memorise each other’s exam numbers to access one another’s results was “unrealistic”.





The court ruled that publishing matric results using examination numbers only, rather than names, provides sufficient protection for pupils’ privacy.





The matter was heard on 27 and 28 October, following continued attempts by the IR to stop the Department of Basic Education from releasing results publicly.





The dispute dates back to 2022, when the department first tried to prohibit newspapers and other platforms from publishing results.





AfriForum’s Alana Bailey says matriculants have consistently appealed to the organisation to help ensure that results remain accessible, as they have in previous years.





“This ruling confirms that the publication of results on public platforms with only examination numbers instead of names offers sufficient protection for the matriculant's privacy.”





She says the judgment provides clarity on balancing privacy rights with the public’s right to access information.





The ruling means the DBE can continue releasing matric results publicly, a long-standing practice relied on by students, parents, and communities across the country.





“This year’s matriculants, as well as future ones, will now still have access to their results, and AfriForum is grateful that we were able to protect their rights in this regard.”







