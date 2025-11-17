Court hears Zuma-Sambudla’s posts turned political ahead of Zuma’s jailing

Zuma-Sambudla’s terrorism and incitement of public violence trial has entered its second week.





She is accused of having fuelled the July unrest that year through posts made on her account, on what was then known as Twitter.





During her testimony on Monday, Brigadier Janine Steynberg described Zuma Sambudla’s social media posts before February 2021 as being of a more personal nature.





Steynberg told the court the subject matter of her tweets began to change on the 3rd of February.





Zuma-Sambudla commented on a tweet made by Julius Malema, in which the EFF leader tagged former president, Jacob Zuma, saying they needed to urgently sit down for tea.





Zuma responded by inviting Malema to Nkandla. The tea party was subsequently widely reported on after photographs of the two politicians laughing while enjoy their hot beverages were shared on social media.





Steynberg testified that she found that between the tea party at Nkandla and Zuma's sentencing for contempt of court,Zuma -Sambudla’s posts became increasingly urgent and political.





The cyber-investigations officer said it seemed the accused was trying to gather support for her father - and it was nothing specifically inciting, that's where it all began.





