Durban court hears 164 WhatsApp groups ‘coordinated’ July unrest

General Gopaul Govender told the court that his team identified 164 Whatsapp groups that were created for the sole purpose of communicating to those on the ground during the riots.

Govender said eight of the groups were used to give [instructions?] during the violent protests and looting. Two of the groups were allegedly based in Durban.

The trial heard that 103 people of interest emerged through the investigation into the WhatsApp groups.

Incitement

Govender then turned to posts made from a Twitter account confirmed to belong to Zuma-Sambudla.

He testified that the comments show reference to the charges of incitement against her.

One loosely translated reads: 'Comrades, the time to fight in this arena with a mobile phone is over. Power!'

Govender said he believed due to her massive following on Twitter, Zuma-Sambudla’s tweets were instrumental in inducing the public to act the way they did, calling the amount of crime and murders during the unrest unprecedented.

