Court dismisses latest bid to block Tongaat Hulett rescue plan

The case was brought by Mozambique-based RGS Group Holdings, which had hoped to acquire the sugar giant’s assets.

The court this week struck the matter off the roll, saying it was not urgent, and ordered RGS to pay costs.

This is the group’s third failed attempt to stop the rescue plan, which creditors approved in January.





The Business Rescue Practitioners says the latest court interdict application is part of RGS's campaign to frustrate the successful business rescue process.

Tongaat Hulett’s rescue plan includes the sugar giant's acquisition by the Vision Group, which is led by billionaire Robert Gumede in South Africa.

The practitioners say they have already made significant progress in implementing the plan.

They say they aim to keep Tongaat-Hullett sustainable, protect jobs, and stabilise the sugar industry in KZN and across South Africa.