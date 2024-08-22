Courier driver shot in attempted hijacking near Mandeni plaza
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
The area near the Mandeni Toll Plaza was declared an active crime scene on Thursday morning.
Paramedics treated a man who was shot in the chest on the N2 north in what appears to have been an attempted hijacking.
Reports from the scene are that about four gunmen opened fire on the courier.
IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Sam Meyrick says the driver of the courier vehicle was severely wounded.
"The armed escort of the courier returned fire. Reportedly, he injured one of the suspects. All four suspects did get away, and fortunately, they did not make away with anything. The driver remains in a critical condition under the care of IPSS medical advanced life support."
A helicopter made its way to the scene to transport the man to hospital.
