Couple on holiday found dead in Margate

KZN SAPS spokesperson Paul Magwaza says the bodies of the man and woman, who were shot, were discovered in their holiday accommodation on New Year's Day.





He says the couple was with family at the time.





Magwaza says police have also opened an inquest to establish what happened.





"It is reported that in the early hours of Thursday morning, the mother of the deceased girlfriend, who was in the other room, heard an argument coming from the couple's room as well as gunshots.





“She went to investigate and found the couple deceased with gunshot wounds."





No arrests have been made yet, and authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.





