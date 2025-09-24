Counterfeit goods worth R2.8m seized at Mozambique border

They allegedly attempted to smuggle counterfeit goods with an estimated value of R2.8 million at the Kosi Bay Port of Entry in KwaZulu-Natal.

According to BMA, law enforcement

stopped a truck entering South Africa for inspection on Monday.

The Mozambican driver and his assistant attempted to mislead officers, claiming that the truck was transporting cooking pots and towels.

The BMA spokesperson, Mmemme Mogotsi, said officers uncovered hidden counterfeit goods, including a hundred boxes of Afzal hookah pipe flavours, various branded sneakers such as Adidas, Nike and New Balance, over a thousand pairs of Nike sandals, and Louis Vuitton belts.

The South African Police Service confirmed the goods were counterfeit and subsequently detained the duo at the Manguzi police station.

“The latest seizure forms part of the Authority’s ongoing clampdown on illicit trade. In the first quarter of the 2025/26 financial year, between April and June, the BMA intercepted 32 bales of counterfeit clothing, together with 201 pairs of footwear valued at R1,098 000, which were confiscated at Lebombo and Kosi Bay,” said Mogotsi.

“Counterfeit cigarettes with an estimated value of R1,143 720 were also seized at Van Rooyen, Lebombo, and Caledonspoort.”

