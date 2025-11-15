Councillor urges visible policing after Wentworth shooting
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
On Friday, two people were killed and seven others injured in a shooting on Hime Street that police say may be gang related.
A manhunt is under way for two men believed to be behind the incident.
Ward 68 councillor Aubrey Snyman says the community is living in fear.
“Practically every day we are getting shootings. We all know that this whole issue regarding the shootings that are taking place is drug related. And of course, we often know exactly which areas they are happening in and what's happening. We are now having broader areas within our community that are being affected.
“Now, shootings are taking place throughout our areas, and yet before it used to only be where the hotspots were.”
He says more visible and better-equipped police officers would help decrease the number of shootings in the area.
“It is a never-ending situation, where you find that there is a period where things are quietening down and it picks up again. That is the kind of situation we have been facing for the past 20 years or more. What we really need is the police force to be there on the ground 24/7, monitoring the situation.”
