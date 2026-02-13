Cosatu welcomes Ramaphosa SONA, warns over joblessness anger

The federation’s president, Zingiswa Losi, says organised labour welcomes several of the commitments outlined in the address.





She says these include plans to boost job creation, strengthen state-owned entities and appoint 10,000 labour inspectors to enforce compliance.





Losi says while the unemployment rate has declined from 48 per cent to 42 per cent, millions of South Africans, particularly young people and graduates, remain without work.





" People of South Africa are angry, they're tired. Young people are unemployed. You have graduates, those who have passed - the class of 2025 - they don't know what the future looks like. You have others who have exited the universities, but cannot be absorbed by the labour market.





“It means that all of us as South Africans, organised labour, business, civil society, and government, we must all work together."





At the same time, a technology expert, Riaz Moola, says the government must move from measuring digital access to delivering digital outcomes.





He says while progress has been made in rolling out digital infrastructure, the real test is whether South Africans have the skills to build and secure these systems.





Moola says that youth unemployment remains high despite more than 1.6 million earning opportunities created through the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention.





Moola, who is the founder and CEO of HyperionDev, believes the focus must now move from mass placements to high-value tech careers.





" This year must be the year of the skills compact. We need synergy between agile private training and public infrastructure. Our challenge to government is clear: move beyond basic digital literacy in schools towards specialised AI and cloud architecture training. Shift government funding models to prioritise finishing schools that guarantee job placement, not just course completion."





