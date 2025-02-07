Cosatu: Ramaphosa’s SONA plans require adequate funding

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is set to deliver his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement in two weeks.

The trade union federation's Zingiswa Losi warns that Ramaphosa's plans cannot be realised without adequate financial backing.





She says they are pleased about the decision to retain the SRD Grant.

"The issue of the Social Relief Distress Grant and continuing with it to form the basis of the basic income grant has been a call that Cosatu has been making for years now.





"We are happy that the president is not talking about taking that away, but understanding that for the people of South Africa, particularly the unemployed, we have to make sure that they are able to sustain themselves."

