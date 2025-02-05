Cosatu pleased with new minimum wage
Updated | By Bulletin
The Congress of South African Trade Unions has applauded the 2025 National Minimum Wage increase to R28.79.
The new wage is effective from 1 March.
The federation says the hike, surpassing inflation by 1.5 per cent, will relieve six million workers, particularly in the farm, domestic, and retail sectors.
Cosatu's Matthew Parks has urged stricter enforcement as 45 per cent of employers still flout the law.
"It is unacceptable that an estimated 45 per cent of employers refused to comply with the minimum wage. This matter should be treated as a criminal offence, and such employers must face the full might of the law.
"The employers cannot be allowed to behave like they are above the country's laws and treat employees a little better than slaves."
