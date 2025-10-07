Cosatu paints Durban CBD red amid nationwide marches

The demonstration is part of the Congress of South African Trade Unions’ National Day of Action.





Clad in red regalia, the marchers arrived at City Hall around midday after taking off from King Dinuzulu Park.





The protest drew workers from various sectors, including education.





Their chants and songs grew louder as they moved along West Street towards the seat of the eThekwini Council.





The workers are calling for urgent action on the rising cost of living, job losses, and what they describe as poor government service delivery.





The march is taking place under the watchful eye of a strong police contingent.





The Cosatu protest is also underway in other parts of the country.





Cosatu’s provincial secretary in Tshwane, Lousiah Modikwe, says one of their primary concerns is a lack of enforcement when it comes to labour laws, leading to workers’ deaths and exploitation.





Workers also demand better service delivery, particularly in healthcare and municipal services.





"The challenge we are faced with is poor service delivery; poor service delivery must be dealt with," says Modikwe.





Modikwe says budget cuts at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) have led to a lack of commissioners to handle cases.





"So, when we need to attend the cases, sometimes it takes even a year to go to arbitration," Modikwe.