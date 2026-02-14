COSATU demands urgent fix over Impendle Local Municipality salary crisis

Workers there haven't received their January salaries.

It's the third time in less than a year that municipal staff haven't been paid after similar issues in December and May.

Kho Dlamini was announced as the new mayor last week after the KZN Cooperative Governance stepped in to assist the municipality.

The position had been vacant since July.

But Cosatu says the issue of January salaries still hasn't been resolved.

Edwin Mkhize says they engaged with the municipal officials on Friday.

" Our main concern [is] not only the issue of salaries of workers, but also the third party. Some of them have lost their medical aid. Some of them have had to bury their loved ones without the funeral schemes paying because the municipality is not paying the third party, the UIF, the medical aid and all that. We had a picket demonstration there [immediately] after that we submitted the memorandum and we demanded the management to sit down with us."

He says they haven't received clarity on when workers will be paid.

" COGTA at a national level must intervene, treasury must intervene, SALGA must intervene to make sure that while they're dealing with all these other processes of a consequence management, workers are getting paid, service delivery is going ahead."

