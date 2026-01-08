Corruption Watch flags transparency concerns over Mothibi’s NDPP appointment

The organisation has welcomed Mothibi's appointment, noting his experience as head of the Special Investigating Unit.





However, the watchdog’s Lebogang Ramafoko says the issue is that he wasn't subjected to the formal interview process, unlike the six candidates who were shortlisted.





" The critical role of the NDPP in fighting corruption in the country cannot be overstated. The head of the NPA is at the forefront of seeking accountability, and it is imperative that the appointed candidate undertakes this task without fear of favour. Corruption Watch will continue to advocate for greater transparency and merit-based criteria in appointments."





Corruption Watch has renewed its call for greater transparency and public participation in the appointment of leaders of key anti-corruption institutions.





President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to tap Mothibi, the current head of the Special Investigating Unit, as Shamila Batohi's replacement has surprised many.





An advisory panel submitted a shortlist of names to the president after interviewing six candidates.





But Ramaphosa chose outside of this pool.





Legal expert Lasanthan Pillay believes the move could weaken the NPA but adds that Mothibi brings significant experience to the role.

" He's 63 years old, it could actually strengthen the NPA because he comes from a well-experienced background. He's been working in the SIU, and he brings a wealth of experience."





Pillay also warns that political parties could challenge the appointment in court.





At the same time, the MK Party has renewed its call for a review of the president’s powers to appoint the National Director of Public Prosecutions.





The IFP has welcomed Mothibi’s appointment.





Spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa says his track record points to firm and principled leadership.





" The appointment of Advocate Mothibi presents an opportunity to further rebuild the credibility of the NPA and to ensure that those who have undermined our state and economy are held fully accountable."





The DA says Mothibi is well-suited for the job, but has criticised delays in the appointment process, calling for urgent leadership stability, especially with all deputy NDPP posts currently vacant.





