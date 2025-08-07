Corruption Watch: IDT ‘bribe video’ exposes systemic rot

"Corruption isn't just political elites involved in bribery, it's down the line when corrupt transactions go un-investigated or go unpunished, that there are probably other people within the ecosystem that are complicit in these matters, not being pursued," said Corruption Watch's Karam Singh.

The remarks come a day after the Daily Maverick released footage of the CEO and spokesperson of the Independent Development Trust, an entity under the Public Works Department.

Tebogo Malaka and Phasha Makgolane are seen allegedly offering a R60,000 bribe to journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh, to quash an investigation.

On Thursday, Public Works Minister, Dean Macpherson laid charges of corruption, bribery and collusion

against the duo.

Speaking outside a Cape Town Police Station, Macpherson said he believed that this was not an isolated incident, saying it possibly extends to unimaginable spaces and individuals.

Singh said it is brazen how Malaka and Makgolane misread the situation, that they believed that someone with the integrity of Myburgh could be so easily bought.

"He was one of the premier investigative journalists involved in exposing state capture. The fact that they misread that, perhaps does lead one to speculate further in terms of have they engaged in these types of activities before.

"Do people think it's so easy to buy people off?

"That if you just put money on the table, whether it be investigative journalist or civil society activist, that people will just fall into line that money talk."

Myburgh has been investigating Malaka's properties and connection to an IDT contractor.

Malaka was placed on suspension last week in connection with the awarding of a controversial R800 million oxygen plant contracts by the IDT.

