Correctional Services launches prison bakeries as cost-saving measure

It forms part of Correctional Service Minister Pieter Groenewald's cost-saving efforts after the Treasury cut its budget by R11.7 billion over the past five years.





The department says about 50 inmates work in shifts, producing over 3,800 loaves daily.





Over 13 bakeries have been introduced so far.





The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union has described the initiative as a step in the right direction, saying prisons should not depend on external suppliers for basic needs such as bread, meat, uniforms, or maintenance.





The union’s spokesperson, Richard Mamabolo, believes prisons should have the internal capacity to produce, repair, and sustain themselves.





He added that the lack of technical training in correctional facilities may be why the rehabilitation outcomes in prison remain concerning.

About 85% of the inmates repeat offences after their release.





“For true transformation, our correctional facilities must be self-sufficient beyond just bread production. This includes farming for food production, producing offender uniforms, manufacturing furniture, carrying out maintenance and repairs, and ensuring consistent vocational training," said Mamabolo.





“These measures will not only cut costs and reduce corruption but will also provide inmates with skills that will serve them beyond incarceration, thus lowering recidivism rates.





“Constructive, skills-based work should form a central pillar of daily prison life — benefiting rehabilitation, reducing criminal activities within centres, and enhancing cost efficiency.”





