Cornubia pupil killed after struck by car

Emergency teams were called to the R102 on Tuesday morning.





Reaction Unit South Africa's Prem Balram says paramedics found the child with severe head and chest injuries.





ALSO READ: At least 6 killed, 21 hurt in weekend KZN crashes





"Paramedics confirmed that a 14-year-old scholar had sustained fatal injuries after being struck by a vehicle. The pupil, a Grade 7 learner, was reportedly attempting to cross the R102 when he was knocked down," says Balram.





"The child sustained severe head injuries, blunt force trauma to the chest, and a fracture to the left knee. He was declared deceased on the scene.”





ALSO READ: Five family members killed in Limpopo road crash





The South African Police Service will conduct further investigations.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)