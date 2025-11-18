Cornubia pupil killed after struck by car
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
A fourteen-year-old schoolboy has died after being struck by a car near Cornubia, north of Durban.
Emergency teams were called to the R102 on Tuesday morning.
Reaction Unit South Africa's Prem Balram says paramedics found the child with severe head and chest injuries.
"Paramedics confirmed that a 14-year-old scholar had sustained fatal injuries after being struck by a vehicle. The pupil, a Grade 7 learner, was reportedly attempting to cross the R102 when he was knocked down," says Balram.
"The child sustained severe head injuries, blunt force trauma to the chest, and a fracture to the left knee. He was declared deceased on the scene.”
The South African Police Service will conduct further investigations.
