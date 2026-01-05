Cops gun down two suspects in Uvongo

The suspects were shot dead after police officers followed up on intelligence early Monday morning on unlicensed firearms being kept at a house in Uvongo.





KZN SAPS spokesperson Ntathu Ndlovu says police teams announced their presence as they moved in, but received no response.





"The members penetrated the house, and upon entering, the two occupants inside the house fired shots at the police. Police returned fire, and two suspects were fatally wounded. Two AK-47 assault rifles were recovered, as well as three pistols."





No police officers were wounded during the incident.





*This is a developing story





