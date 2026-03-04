Cope’s Mosiuoa Lekota passes away

Mosiuoa 'Terror' Lekota passed away on Wednesday at the age of 77 after a prolonged illness.





Last year, he stepped back from active politics to focus on his health.





Lekota's activism began in the 1970s through the South African Students’ Congress.





He was imprisoned twice on Robben Island, helped form the United Democratic Front, and later served in the ANC.





ALSO READ: Tambo family criticises ANC, says legacy is being misused





Lekota was South Africa's Defence Minister between 1999 and 2008.





He then left the ANC to form the COPE in 2008.





National chairperson, Pakes Dikgetsi, says party members are deeply saddened by Lekota’s passing.





Dikgetsi has described the late leader as a towering figure in South Africa’s political landscape.





"His formation of Cope as part of his strong belief in ethical leadership and integrity. Lekota is not just a product of Cope, he is the product of the people of South Africa in their quest for a democratic South Africa."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)