Cop, civilian killed in beachfront shooting

It's alleged an altercation near Blue Lagoon on the Durban beachfront led to the incident on Saturday morning.





ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says both men were found to have multiple gunshot wounds.





"Paramedics arrived on the scene to find SAPS and Metro Police already in attendance and were immediately shown to where two men were found. One male believed to be in his thirties showed no signs of life and was declared deceased on the scene. A second male believed to be a Metro Police officer also in his thirties was found in a critical condition.





ALSO READ: Newlands East murder suspect in court





"Advanced life support paramedics worked to resuscitate the man on scene before rushing him through to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, a short while after arriving at hospital the patient went into a state of cardiac arrest and despite all attempts to save the man he was declared deceased.





"At this stage the exact events leading up to the shooting is unknown however SAPS and Metro Police were in attendance and will be investigating further."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)