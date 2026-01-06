Cop caught with firearms, illegal security lights in Mariannhill

They were pulled-over during an operation at the Mariannhill Toll Plaza on Monday, as thousands took to the roads to return to work.

KZN Transport MEC SibonisoDuma says the suspects could not account for the firearms found in their possession or the more than 800 rounds of ammunition.

Duma says the vehicle they were travelling in has been impounded after it was found to be illegally fitted with security lights.

" Some of them could not account in terms of the permit, because if you're a dealer or if you lock the locksmith, you must also do an advancement. They've been charged already, and we are going to follow that process. They have vehicles with a lot of lights. Lights that are not supposed to be in use.

Duma says a number of motorists were also arrested during the operation for driving under the influence of alcohol, including a taxi driver who was transporting a full load of passengers.”

