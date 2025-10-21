Cop behind bars for killing colleague in Mariannhill

Constable Andile Zulu has been accused of murdering Constable Sibonelo Ngidi in Mariannhill in early October.





It's alleged that Constable Ngidi was driving along Chestnut Crescent when he noticed a vehicle parked in the middle of the road.





An altercation ensued after Ngidi told the driver to move out of the lane.





The driver, who was later identified as Constable Zulu, allegedly fired several shots towards Ngidi.





The constable was rushed to hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival.





A murder case was opened at Mariannhill police station and handed to KZN Hawks for further investigations.





Zulu then handed himself over to authorities in Durban Central on Friday and was charged with murder and attempted murder.





He appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Monday with his case postponed to next Monday for a formal bail application.





