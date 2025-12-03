Contractor dragged to court for 5-year Nkonjeni Hospital delay

The department has terminated the company’s contract after it stalled the maternity complex upgrade for more than five years.

Officials say the contractor used sub-standard materials, ignored safety rules and repeatedly missed extended deadlines.

The July 2020 project delays have affected key services at the 207-bed facility, which supports 17 surrounding clinics in the northern KZN region.

Spokesperson Steve Bhengu says the days where contractors can conduct sub-standard work and get paid while the public suffers are over.

ALSO READ: KZN Public Works wants probe into stalled Nkonjeni Hospital project

“As part of measures to address financial consequences, KZN Public Works and Infrastructure indicates that payment deduction shall be withheld from the contractor for the construction replacement so that the existing work can be completed.

“Should the cost to complete the remaining work exceed the amount that would have been paid to the contractor, the contractor will have to pay the difference, and any excess amount is considered a debt owed by the contractor to the department and may be deducted from any amount due to the contractor.”

