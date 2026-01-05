Consumers urged to plan ahead in spite of fuel price cuts

This includes maintaining their vehicles for maximum fuel efficiency.





The cost of petrol will drop by 62 and 66 cents a litre. Diesel prices will be slashed by between R1.37 and R1.50 per litre.





Iluminating paraffin will also decrease by R1.48 per litre.





SAPRA national chairperson Henry van der Merwe says the reductions offer much-needed economic relief.





" This fuel price decrease is a very welcome start to the year. Fuel is a key input cost across the economy. So lower prices don't only help motorists, they also reduce transport, logistics and production costs.





"The sharp drop in diesel is particularly important for agricultural, freight and manufacturing, and it should help ease pressure on consumer prices."





