Consumer inflation rises slightly in September

Stats SA’s Patrick Kelly says the increase was driven mainly by rising prices in transport, restaurants and accommodation, among other industries.

"Annual inflation accelerated across several product categories, most notably transport and restaurants & accommodation. In contrast, food and non-alcoholic beverages; alcoholic beverages and tobacco; and furnishings, household equipment & routine maintenance recorded lower rates.

"Food and NAB was a mixed bag in September. Meat and maize meal inflation remained elevated while price decreases were recorded for products such as milk, eggs and white rice.





"Meat inflation reached 11,7%, the highest annual rate since January 2018 (13,4%). While month-on-month increases for beef products have slowed, price levels remain high."

Stewing beef is up 32% compared to a year ago, while pork, lamb and chicken also recorded higher annual prices.

Kelly says some categories helped temper inflation.

"Most varieties of milk were cheaper. For example, prices for fresh full-cream milk decreased by an annual 2,1%. Egg prices were also lower, with the annual rate for eggs dropping further to -8,2% from -6,7% in August.

"The average price of a box of 18 eggs, for example, was R62,58 in September 2025, down from R69,36 in September 2024. Cheese inflation was higher, however, with Gouda 6,4% and cheddar 6,3% more expensive than a year ago."





