Consumer inflation ends the year at 3.6%

The change in the consumer price index (CPI) between November and December was 0.2%.





Stats SA said this left the average inflation rate for 2025 at 3.2%, the lowest rate in 21 years, when it stood at 1.4%.





The annual rate for food and non-alcoholic beverages was stable at 4,4% in December.





“Meat inflation continued its upward trajectory, rising to 12.6% in December from 12.2% in November. The rate was -0.4% in December 2024, which shows how quickly meat inflation has accelerated over the year,” Stats SA said.





Inflation for maize meal declined for a second consecutive month, slowing to 9.5% in December from 9.9% in November.





Prices for non-alcoholic beverages rose by 4.2% in the 12 months to December, higher than November’s rate of 3,7%. Inflation for cold beverages recorded a notable rise from 1.4% in November to 2,2% in December.





Domestic workers saw their pay increase by 3.8% annually in December, lower than the 4.1% rise recorded at the end of 2024.





Fuel prices rose by 0.6% in the 12 months to December. Diesel was up by 3.7% and petrol by 0.1%.





“Fares for long-distance buses rose significantly (by 38,6%) between November and December. Sharp monthly increases in December are typical, reflecting a spike in travel during the festive season. Despite this monthly increase, these prices were 5.6% cheaper this December compared with December in the previous year,” said Stats SA.





