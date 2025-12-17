 Consumer inflation cools to 3.5%
Updated | By Kubobonke Luthuli

Consumer inflation slowed to 3,5% in November from 3,6% in October.

Statistics South Africa says CPI cooled in five of the 13 product categories, including transport.


Four categories registered no change. Food & non-alcoholic beverages (NAB), restaurants and accommodation services, and alcoholic beverages and tobacco recorded higher rates.


Fuel costs fell 2,2% month-on-month.


Food inflation rose to 4,4%, led by higher meat prices.


Cereals, milk, and eggs showed smaller increases or declines, easing pressure on households.


"Although the index for oils and fats recorded inflation of 5,2% in November (up from 4,8% in October), margarine products registered negative monthly changes,” says the Chief Director of Price Statistics, Patrick Kelly.


“Specifically, the price index for brick margarine dropped by 2,1% and margarine spread by 0,1% between October and November."


