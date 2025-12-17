Consumer inflation cools to 3.5%
Updated | By Kubobonke Luthuli
Consumer inflation slowed to 3,5% in November from 3,6% in October.
Consumer inflation slowed to 3,5% in November from 3,6% in October.
Statistics South Africa says CPI cooled in five of the 13 product categories, including transport.
Four categories registered no change. Food & non-alcoholic beverages (NAB), restaurants and accommodation services, and alcoholic beverages and tobacco recorded higher rates.
Fuel costs fell 2,2% month-on-month.
ALSO READ: SA to expel Kenyans working on US Afrikaner 'refugee' applications
Food inflation rose to 4,4%, led by higher meat prices.
Cereals, milk, and eggs showed smaller increases or declines, easing pressure on households.
"Although the index for oils and fats recorded inflation of 5,2% in November (up from 4,8% in October), margarine products registered negative monthly changes,” says the Chief Director of Price Statistics, Patrick Kelly.
“Specifically, the price index for brick margarine dropped by 2,1% and margarine spread by 0,1% between October and November."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Durban set to gain direct flight route to Réunion Island
A new direct air link will soon connect Durban to Réunion Island, openin...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago
-
When driving between Durban and JHB which rest stop do you prefer?
Are you a Montrose or Bergview rest stop person?Danny Guselli 3 hours ago