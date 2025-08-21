Conservationists bemoan role of corruption in rhino poaching

Carlien Roodt from Project Rhino has been reacting to the arrest of six people, accused of being part of an international rhino horn trafficking syndicate.

The suspects include well-known former rhino breeder John Hume.

The group is accused of smuggling over 900 horns to Southeast Asia by fraudulently using permits obtained to sell horns in South Africa.

Hume has denied the charges.

Roodt says corruption undermines the work of rangers, conservation groups, and communities who risk their lives to protect rhinos.

She says it also erodes public trust in the system.

" Corruption makes it far harder to bring down organised syndicates, as the very systems meant to regulate and protect wildlife are compromised. For rhinos, this can mean devastating losses that undo years of progress."

Roodt says long-term rhino protection depends on stronger accountability in the government to prevent permit fraud and to stop traffickers from exploiting the system.

" International cooperation, as traffic syndicates operate across borders and markets. Stronger community partnerships so that people living are closest to the rhinos benefit from protecting them rather than losing out to poaching.

"Continued investment in range of support, intelligent networks and advanced technology to detect and disrupt trafficking routes, demand reduction campaigns in consumer countries, tackling the root cause of illegal trade."





