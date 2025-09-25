ConCourt hears landmark case on sexual consent

One of the applicants, The Embrace Project, says a ruling last year paved the way for their challenge to the Sexual Offences Act.





The Pretoria High Court ruled in favour of an application brought by the NGO and a rape survivor, to declare certain provisions in the legislation unconstitutional.





The project's Lee-Anne Germanos Manuel has explained that they want the law to place a duty on alleged perpetrators.





She says they need to show that they took "objectively reasonable steps," to prove that the complainant consented to sexual activity.





“ There has to be a positive act of consent as opposed to assuming that there was consent due to a lack of resistance.





He says that's a huge game changer because also what accused persons have relied on to date and what the law has inadvertently done to date is it's encouraged accused persons not to confirm whether or not they have consent.





"Because as long as you don't ask that question, you can create reasonable doubt in a court of law,” says Germanos Manuel.