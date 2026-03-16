Concerns rise over illegal fishing in South African waters

A security expert has warned that South African waters are being exploited due to underfunded naval patrols.

Authorities intercepted four Chinese-flagged fishing vessels last week.

They were first detected near KwaZulu-Natal's coast before being tracked along the Eastern Cape coastline.

The ships, Zhong Yang 231, Zhong Yang 232, Zhong Yang 233, and Zhong Yang 239, initially asked to pass through the country’s Exclusive Economic Zone last month.

Government says the vessels entered the zone without authorisation, repeatedly switching off their tracking systems.

"South Africa remains committed to safeguarding its maritime zones, protecting marine resources, and strengthening international cooperation in combating illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing."

Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Minister Willie Aucamp confirmed on Thursday that the vessels, owned by Shenzhen Shuiwan Pelagic Fisheries, were stopped and placed under guard in Cape Town.

“South Africa will not tolerate the unlawful use of its maritime zones,” said Aucamp. “We remain resolute in safeguarding our marine resources and ensuring that our ports are not perceived as ports of convenience. Compliance with our laws is non-negotiable.”

The ships were fined R400,000.

Fishing vessels entered exclusive economic zone

William Els, from the Institute for Security Studies, says the incident highlights broader safety challenges.

"We are supposed to participate in Operation Copper in the Mozambique channel, in order to enforce law and order there in terms of agreements. But we're not fulfilling that because we just don't have the means to do so.

"If you look at the history in Mozambique, their waters have virtually no fish left after the Chinese moved in there, and they really depleted all the fishing resources."

Are budget cuts making SA waters vulnerable to illegal fishing?

"The challenge that you have is they also don't have the means like South Africa. So, it seems that they're exploiting the inability of African countries to safeguard their waters against illegal fishing,” says Els.

Last year, Minister of Defence Angie Motshekga was questioned in the National Assembly on how her department would effectively sustain and execute Operation Copper's maritime security objectives in the Mozambique Channel.

She told members of parliament that her department needs a budget increase.

“We continue to make progress for Operation Copper as we have commissioned two Offshore Patrol Vessels in the previous Administration. [At the] beginning of this financial year, the department received another Offshore Patrol Vessel in Durban.

“This will assist a great deal not only to serve as a deterrent but also to respond to maritime threats. As part of the SADC region, we are able to exchange information in terms of threats in all domains (land, air and sea) of warfare. Furthermore, not only are we making progress as mentioned, but our air capabilities are receiving attention to ensure availability for long-range maritime air patrols, including managing disasters that may occur at sea, for example, search and rescue,” Motshekga said.

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