Concerns over handling of cable theft cases in Abaqulusi

Last week, police found stolen cables in one of the suspects’ homes, two years after they had disappeared.





The municipality's opened more than a dozen cases of cable theft.





It says it's suffered losses of around R40 million due to cable theft.





Abaqulusi Mayor Khehla Mkhwanazi says they are engaging the SAPS and the National Prosecuting Authority on their concerns.





"We have raised some issues of discomfort particularly because both the suspects, the owner of the house and the employee in question, were released within 24 hours.





"We are told that there were no charges brought [against] them. Various investigations are underway with regards to cable theft and vandalism to infrastructure, including transformers. They are causing a lot of interruptions to service delivery."





Spokesperson for the KZN SAPS, Robert Netshiunda, says the matter is still under investigation.





