Concerns over handling of cable theft cases in Abaqulusi
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
The Abaqulusi Local Municipality has expressed concerns over the handling of a cable theft case involving a municipal official and a prominent businessman in Vryheid.
The Abaqulusi Local Municipality has expressed concerns over the handling of a cable theft case involving a municipal official and a prominent businessman in Vryheid.
Last week, police found stolen cables in one of the suspects’ homes, two years after they had disappeared.
The municipality's opened more than a dozen cases of cable theft.
It says it's suffered losses of around R40 million due to cable theft.
Abaqulusi Mayor Khehla Mkhwanazi says they are engaging the SAPS and the National Prosecuting Authority on their concerns.
"We have raised some issues of discomfort particularly because both the suspects, the owner of the house and the employee in question, were released within 24 hours.
"We are told that there were no charges brought [against] them. Various investigations are underway with regards to cable theft and vandalism to infrastructure, including transformers. They are causing a lot of interruptions to service delivery."
Spokesperson for the KZN SAPS, Robert Netshiunda, says the matter is still under investigation.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
KZN locals share their water saving tips with us
We love it when people come together to share their tips; it's a win for...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago
-
Did you know this one thing about Flings chips?
Could it be true? Now that we think about it, it does have a similar tas...Danny Guselli 4 hours ago