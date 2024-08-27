 Concerns over handling of cable theft cases in Abaqulusi
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Concerns over handling of cable theft cases in Abaqulusi

Updated | By Celumusa Zulu

The Abaqulusi Local Municipality has expressed concerns over the handling of a cable theft case involving a municipal official and a prominent businessman in Vryheid. 

Cable theft
SAPS KZN

Last week, police found stolen cables in one of the suspects’ homes, two years after they had disappeared. 


The municipality's opened more than a dozen cases of cable theft.


It says it's suffered losses of around R40 million due to cable theft. 


Abaqulusi Mayor Khehla Mkhwanazi says they are engaging the SAPS and the National Prosecuting Authority on their concerns.


"We have raised some issues of discomfort particularly because both the suspects, the owner of the house and the employee in question, were released within 24 hours. 


"We are told that there were no charges brought [against] them. Various investigations are underway with regards to cable theft and vandalism to infrastructure, including transformers. They are causing a lot of interruptions to service delivery."


Spokesperson for the KZN SAPS, Robert Netshiunda, says the matter is still under investigation.


Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.