Concern over impact of erratic water supply on mining sector

Experts say mining is one of the most water-intensive industries, with the resource used for washing coal and moving mineral slurry.

ALSO READ: Heatwave dries up eThekwini reservoirs, threatening water supply

Environmental and mining lawyer at NSDV, Luca Maraschin, says while most mines rely on their own water sources and not the municipal supply, it's still one of the main issues investors look at when deciding where to put their money.

He says careful planning is essential, particularly with climate change adding more pressure.

Maraschin has warned that as capital becomes more selective, investors are increasingly favouring jurisdictions and operators that can demonstrate credible, scalable and long-term water solutions.

“So, we've seen some projects, the land does or the shareholders who are invested in these mines, imposing conditions relating to water on the mining houses. And again, if there aren’t the correct regulatory processes being followed or there isn't access to water, we are not going to see that funding flow through to those projects, which could be halted.

“It's a business risk; there's an environmental risk and a regulatory risk relating to water that has to be properly managed.”