Concern over HFMD in KZN schools

Some parents are worried about sending their children to school.

" I think we're a bit worried because it appears to be happening at schools in the north of Durban. I think it was in the Phoenix area that I first learned about the outbreak. The disease is, of course, cause for concern for all parents. In a school you've got a couple of hundred children. Very small, close proximity.

"So, it becomes a bit of a nightmare for schools," said the association's Vee Gani.

It's after several cases were picked up in various schools in Durban.

The KZN Department of Health says the disease is a common viral infection that mainly affects infants and children.





Gani has urged parents to act swiftly if their children show any symptoms.

" Don't send your child to school. Rather get your child through to a medical practitioner so that you can ascertain exactly what it is that your child has got, because there's two things that are happening here.

"If your child is sick and you send your child to school, chances of your child, whatever it is, the risk is higher than the other kid, so rather go through to the medical practitioner, get a proper diagnosis."





Health officials last week confirmed six cases in primary schools and daycare centres in Phoenix, Greenwood Park, and Umhlanga.

KZN Health's Director for Environmental Health, Babongile Mhlongo, says with the number rising to 117 now, they've dispatched officials to screen education facilities.

" In terms of this virus, normally you would have it at this time of the year, during the summer and autumn months of the year. And eThekwini has seen these cases before. I think what is different in this time around is that we have quite a number of clusters in different early childhood and primary schools."





