Competition Tribunal dismisses Glenmore Capital case

Glenmore Capital approached the tribunal, claiming it had been excluded from selling its rapid antigen test kits.

The tribunal threw out the company's R2 billion complaint this week.

Glenmore Capital brought the National Health Laboratory Service, AfroCentric Health and the Health Department before the independent body.

READ: Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla back in court for July unrest

The company argued that it was unfairly left out of selling its rapid antigen test kits to the public and private sectors.

However, the health service providers picked up multiple issues with Glenmore's case.

The tribunal found that the company's complaint lacked both legal and factual support under the Competition Act.

It found that the group, which imports and distributes health and medical products, failed to clearly explain the market it was operating in and named the wrong companies.

The dispute began in 2022, when the Competition Commission decided not to pursue the case, saying Glenmore’s poor sales were due to late approval and a drop in demand as COVID-19 eased.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)